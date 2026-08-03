NEET paper leak: Centre to explain entire NEET exam process to Supreme Court

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it wanted to place on record the methodology and safeguards adopted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) right from printing of NEET question papers till students got it in examination halls.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that the government wanted to explain the entire process on an affidavit by today itself and requested it to defer the hearing.

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Maintaining that it would also like to know the process adopted by the NTA, the Bench posted petitions seeking additional safeguards for NEET questions papers for hearing on Thursday.

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Last week, Mehta had told the Bench that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a high-level committee headed by Nandan Nilekani, an expert in the field of technology. Besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former ISRO chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena, he had said.

Noting that ad-hocism has caused troubles for years, the top court had on July 24 said it will closely monitor the reforms undertaken to overhaul the NTA and to curb NEET examination paper leaks even as the Centre asserted it’s going '10 extra miles' for students.

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"We are focusing on institutionalisation. This is the most important... Ad-hocism has troubled us the most throughout these years," the Bench had said while hearing petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and others.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled NEET-UG held on May 3, following allegations of paper leak. The retest was held on June 21. The paper leak case is being probed by the CBI.

One of the petitions sought a direction to replace or restructure the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG, with a robust and autonomous body.

The Centre should indicate the steps taken towards transparency, implementation of recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, and how the IIT model would be followed, the Bench had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. It had also sought details of the safeguards introduced before, during and after examinations.

"Students' future can't be jeopardised. We are going beyond the Radhakrishnan Committee. I assure you that the government is walking 10 extra miles. I can assure you everything is being supervised at the highest level," Mehta told the Bench.

The seven-member Radhakrishnan Committee was set up by the Ministry of Education following the NEET-UG paper leak to recommend reforms in the examination system, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA.

Noting that the NTA has not learnt any lessons from earlier NEET paper leaks, the Supreme Court had on May 25 issued notice to the Centre, the NTA and the CBI on petitions seeking dissolution of NTA over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Terming it “very traumatic” for students and their families, the top court had on May 29 called for fixing accountability in the NEET paper leak case.