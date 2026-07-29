DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / NEET paper leak: Fast-track court takes CBI's chargesheet on record

NEET paper leak: Fast-track court takes CBI's chargesheet on record

On Tuesday, CBI filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, including three paper experts

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:27 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The designated fast-track court to deal with criminal cases linked to paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations on Wednesday took on record the CBI's chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case.

Advertisement

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, took on record the agency's final report against the 13 accused and granted the CBI time to file annexures.

Advertisement

The CBI said that around 20,000 pages of annexures are being scanned, following which these would be submitted after three days. The judge posted the matter for further proceedings on August 3.

Advertisement

Advocates V K Pathak and Arjun Anand have been appointed as the CBI's public prosecutor in the case following a court order to the prosecution to make the appointments, sources said.

On Tuesday, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, including three paper experts, two associated with coaching centres, middlemen and a number of beneficiary candidates, officials said.

Advertisement

In its chargesheet filed before a special court, the CBI invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under the BNS for the alleged offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts