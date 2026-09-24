NEET-PG 2026: NBEMS announces results for 2.63 lakh candidates, scorecards from Oct 1

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday declared the NEET-PG 2026 result, with 2,63,544 candidates appearing in the August 30 examination and 2,416 candidates taking the re-examination held in Jaipur on September 5.

The re-examination was conducted after an internal power failure at an examination centre in Jaipur prevented affected candidates from completing the test.

Advertisement

The qualifying cut off has been fixed at 262 marks out of 720 for General/EWS candidates, 244 for General PwBD, and 226 for SC/ST/OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates of these categories.

Advertisement

NBEMS said the result contains candidates raw scores and NEET-PG ranks, with ranks determined based on actual marks and applicable tie breaking criteria.

Reviewing the examination, the Board said, “None of the questions have been found technically incorrect.”

Advertisement

Individual scorecards and the answer key will be available on the NBEMS website on or after October 1. Candidates will be able to access their question IDs, answer-key IDs, marked responses and marks through their applicant login.

The Board also said State and UT authorities will prepare the final merit lists for State quota seats according to applicable eligibility criteria and reservation policies.