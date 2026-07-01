NEET-PG 2026 to be held on August 30; NBEMS opens registration window, application process begins today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the schedule for the NEET-PG 2026 examination. As per the official notification issued on July 1, 2026, the postgraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on August 30, 2026, in a computer based mode at examination centres across the country.

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The online registration process commenced on Wednesday and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official NBEMS website.

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NEET-PG 2026: Important dates

Candidates appearing for NEET-PG 2026 should keep track of the following schedule-

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Information Bulletin Available- July 1, 2026 (from 4 pm)

Online Application Begins- July 1 (from 5 pm)

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Last Date to Apply- July 21(11.55 pm)

Test City Intimation- August 11

NEET-PG 2026 Exam Date- August 30

Result Declaration- By September 30

Information Bulletin Available Online

NBEMS has advised candidates to carefully read the Information Bulletin before filling out the application form. The bulletin contains complete details regarding-

Eligibility criteria

Fee structure

Examination scheme

Instructions for candidates

Other important guidelines

Candidates have also been urged not to wait until the last date to complete the registration process.

No applications after deadline

The examination board has made it clear that no request for accepting applications after the closure of the application window will be entertained under any circumstances. Aspirants are therefore advised to complete the application process well before the deadline.

Test city allocation not based on first come, first serve

NBEMS has clarified that test city and examination centre allocation will not follow a first come, first serve system.

The board stated that submitting the application early does not provide any preferential claim for allotment of a particular test city, state or examination centre.

Candidates asked to use official communication portal

For any queries, clarification or assistance related to NEET-PG 2026, candidates have been asked to contact NBEMS only through its official Communication Web Portal. The board said that representations made through any other mode may not be considered and could lead to delays in response.