NEET PG exam postponed, to be conducted in single shift

NEET PG exam postponed, to be conducted in single shift

The June 15 exams were to be held across 900 centres in the country
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:10 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET PG 2025 exam scheduled on June 15 to arrange more test centres as the examination will now be conducted in a single shift.

NBEMS has notified the candidates appearing for the NEET PG exam that the revised date for the exam will be announced in due course of time.

The postponement comes after the Supreme Court’s verdict to conduct the NEET PG 2025 examination in a single shift to ensure that “complete transparency is maintained”.

"NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly," NBEMS said in the notification.

The June 15 exams were to be held across 900 centres in the country.

