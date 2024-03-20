NEET PG rescheduled to June 23 in view of Lok Sabha polls

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday rescheduled medical entrance exam NEET PG to June 23. The NEET PG was scheduled to be held on July 7 this year.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of NMC with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, a public notice said.

The result will be announced by July 15, while the counselling for admission will be held from August 5 to October 15.

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in NEET PG will remain unchanged at August 15, the notice said.

The new academic session will start on September 16 and the last date of joining would be October 21.

