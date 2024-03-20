NEET PG rescheduled to June 23 in view of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, March 20
In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday rescheduled medical entrance exam NEET PG to June 23. The NEET PG was scheduled to be held on July 7 this year.
The decision was taken during a meeting held by Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of NMC with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, a public notice said.
The result will be announced by July 15, while the counselling for admission will be held from August 5 to October 15.
The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in NEET PG will remain unchanged at August 15, the notice said.
The new academic session will start on September 16 and the last date of joining would be October 21.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel for election commissioners
In an affidavit filed in the SC, it says EC's independence d...
India admits to involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report
New Delhi has submitted findings of the government-appointed...
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the spiritual leader ...
NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab
Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar, th...
PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather
Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21 to 22 as part...