NEET-PG: SC issues notice to Centre on petition seeking disclosure of questions

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre on a petition seeking transparency in the answer key and response disclosure process for NEET-PG 2026.

A Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked the Centre to respond to the petition filed by the Democratic Medical Association and a group of NEET-PG 2026 aspirants and tagged it with other pending matters.

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The top court was likely to take up on October 26 the petitions that sought access to the actual questions and answer options shown to each candidate during the exam, along with their recorded responses and the correct answers.

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The petitioners have challenged the manner in which the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) disclosed the answer key and candidate responses for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

They have sought to assail the October 1 notice issued by the NBEMS, titled “Scorecard and Answer Key of NEET-PG 2026”, under which candidates can access question-wise evaluation details through their individual applicant logins.

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NEET-PG 2026 was held on August 30 and its results were declared on September 24.

However, several candidates demanded access to the actual question paper, official answer key and recorded responses to independently verify their scores.

The existing disclosure mechanism provided the question ID, response status, numerical correct-answer ID, the option selected by the candidate and the marks awarded for each question. But it did not provide the actual questions or the complete text of the options in the sequence in which they appeared during the examination.

The petitioners contended that the NBEMS used candidate-specific shuffling of both the sequence of questions and the order of options, making it difficult for candidates to verify if correct answers and recorded responses had been accurately mapped to their examination records.

Without access to the actual questions and corresponding options, candidates cannot meaningfully challenge ambiguous questions, identify instances where multiple answers may be correct or establish errors in the officially designated answers, they contended.

They have sought a downloadable, permanent electronic copy of each candidate’s examination record, along with a reasonable, time-bound mechanism for raising question-wise objections.