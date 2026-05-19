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Home / India / NEET re-exam disrupts aspirants’ overseas admission plans, likely to delay visa process

NEET re-exam disrupts aspirants’ overseas admission plans, likely to delay visa process

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:07 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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NSUI workers pay tribute to a deceased NEET aspirant in Varanasi. PTI
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The uncertainty surrounding the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has also begun affecting students planning to pursue medical education abroad.

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The NEET (UG) examination was conducted across the country on May 3. In the subsequent days, educational counselling centres reported a steady rise in enquiries from students seeking admission to medical universities abroad.

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Admission firms had expected overseas admissions to rise this year, but the NEET paper leakhas disrupted those plans. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced re-examination on June 21, leading to uncertainty about admissions.

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According to counsellors, if results are announced by the second week of July, admissions could proceed smoothly. However, a longer delay may affect visa timelines, as several countries require between three and eight weeks for processing. According to counsellors, Russian universities have postponed entrance tests for Indian medical aspirants from July to August and are expected to continue admissions until October.

Russia has emerged as a top preference for Indian students pursuing an MBBS abroad, while this year also saw renewed interest in medical colleges of China despite tighter recognition from the Indian government. Over 30,000 Indian students are studying medicine in Russia, while 14,000 to 25,000 Indian students are enrolled in Chinese medical universities.

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Indian students who have cleared the NEET exam with a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees can apply for MBBS courses in Russia; while minimum marks for students belonging to the SC/ST and OBC categories is 40%. For admission to Chinese universities, Indian students are required to pass the NEET-UG exam. Most Chinese universities require at least 50 to 60% in physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) in Class XII and age between 17 and 25 years.

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