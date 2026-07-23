NEET row: BJP chief Nabin throws open challenge to Rahul Gandhi, India Bloc for debate in Parliament

The political battle over the NEET paper leak intensified on Thursday as the BJP launched a coordinated offensive against the Opposition, accusing the Congress of "deliberately" avoiding a parliamentary debate on issues affecting students and youth. BJP national president Nitin Nabin challenged Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA Bloc to participate in a full-fledged discussion in Parliament, asserting that the NDA government was ready to answer every question.

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Accusing the Opposition of evading discussion, Nitin Nabin told reporters, "The entire Opposition, including the Congress, is avoiding discussion because they know that the moment they come to the floor of the House, their double standards will be completely exposed before the people of the country and the youth."

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Issuing an "open challenge", the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Come to the floor of the House and engage in an open discussion on NEET and every issue concerning students and young people. The NDA government is fully prepared to hold a dialogue on every matter and answer every question." Adding that, "Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition have a political history of avoiding debate. That is why, instead of facing discussion in Parliament, they choose to stay away from it".

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Moreover, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress was disrupting Parliament instead of participating in substantive discussions. "You can see the scenes outside the House today. Congress also wastes the time of the House by protesting with banners. The party runs away from the issues on which discussion should be held. In the last 2-3 days, BJP president Nitin Nabin and former party president JP Nadda spoke to the students and Sonam Wangchuk. One thing came out of the talks one thing came out - there should be serious contemplation on the issue of paper leaks and stringent laws should be formed," said Patra.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "BJP and NDA MPs stood outside Parliament demanding a discussion on the NEET issue and the education system, which the Congress does not want to happen." Referring to PM Narendra Modi's post, he said, "The PM has made it clear today that nothing is more important than the interests of students. He is committed to ensuring that those responsible receive strict punishment. That is why the decision to set up fast-track courts has been taken today."

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Senior leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the Opposition and called its behaviour "unfortunate". " The Centre and Lok Sabha Speaker agreed to have a discussion on paper leak but the Opposition is running away. They just want to do 'hungama'," he claimed.

He further said, "Rahul Gandhi does not want to debate in Parliament. He sat on a dharna without informing anyone. They engage in irresponsible politics. We are all committed to the youth. We are ready for an open discussion. We also have a lot to say, but their job is to spread anarchy."