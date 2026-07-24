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Home / India / NEET paper leak: NTA terminates 47 officials, may pursue legal action

NEET paper leak: NTA terminates 47 officials, may pursue legal action

Outrage surrounding paper leaks and the CBSE digital evaluation glitches has triggered a series of shunting of top officials

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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In a major crackdown in the NEET paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency terminated 47 officials and is set to pursue legal and criminal action against some, officials said on Friday.

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The move comes a day after Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi was shunted out to the Panchayati Raj Ministry.

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“The NTA is set to undergo an overhaul and more reformative actions will follow. At least 47 officials have been terminated, and legal and criminal action will be initiated against some of them,” a senior official said.

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Outrage surrounding paper leaks and the CBSE digital evaluation glitches has triggered a series of shunting of top officials.

Students’ anger has spilt out in the form of a huge protest that is taking place at Jantar Mantar.

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