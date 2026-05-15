Wait over for 22 lakh aspirants as NEET-UG 2026 re-exam set for June 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced a fresh NEET-UG examination on June 21, days after allegations of a paper leak triggered widespread concern and calls for a re-test. The decision had created uncertainty among more than 22 lakh medical aspirants.

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📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — परीक्षा तिथि की घोषणा राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी ने भारत सरकार की स्वीकृति से NEET (UG) 2026 की पुनः-परीक्षा रविवार, 21 जून 2026 को आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया है। परीक्षार्थियों एवं अभिभावकों से अनुरोध है कि वे केवल NTA के आधिकारिक माध्यमों पर ही विश्वास करें।… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

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The decision comes amid mounting pressure from students, parents and education stakeholders seeking clarity and accountability following reported irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

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According to officials, the re-exam will be conducted for candidates affected by the alleged leak, though detailed guidelines regarding eligibility, centre allocation and admit cards are expected to be issued shortly.

The NEET-UG, one of India’s largest entrance examinations for undergraduate medical courses, has faced repeated scrutiny in recent years over paper leak allegations and examination security lapses. The latest controversy has once again raised questions about the integrity of high-stakes national-level entrance tests.

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While the NTA has not officially detailed the extent of the leak or the number of candidates impacted, it has assured that a transparent and secure process will be ensured in the upcoming re-examination.

Officials said further instructions regarding revised schedules, application verification and examination protocols will be released on the agency’s official website.

The announcement is likely to bring temporary relief to affected students, many of whom had been demanding either a full re-test or cancellation of the disputed exam.

Education experts say the development highlights the urgent need for stronger safeguards, including tighter question paper handling, digital tracking mechanisms and improved coordination among examination authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.

The NEET-UG remains a critical gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses across the country, with lakhs of students appearing for the exam annually.

Further clarity from the NTA is awaited as candidates prepare for the revised examination schedule