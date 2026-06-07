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Home / India / NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: IAF to transport question papers as NTA rolls out unprecedented security measures

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: IAF to transport question papers as NTA rolls out unprecedented security measures

The use of IAF aircraft is expected to strengthen logistics and reduce risks during transit, particularly in remote regions

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:31 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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With the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination set to be held on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a series of enhanced security measures aimed at ensuring a fair and leak-free examination.

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The steps come after the cancellation of the earlier exam amid allegations of a question paper leak, prompting authorities to undertake one of the most extensive security overhauls in the history of the medical entrance test.

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One of the most significant measures this year is the involvement of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the transportation of question papers.

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The move, announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is intended to ensure the secure and timely movement of examination materials across the country.

The use of IAF aircraft is expected to strengthen logistics and reduce risks during transit, particularly in remote regions and areas affected by adverse weather conditions.

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To further secure the examination process, all question paper consignments will be tracked through GPS-enabled systems from printing and storage facilities to examination centres.

Authorities will monitor the movement of papers in real time to prevent any unauthorised access or tampering.

Candidates appearing for the examination will undergo biometric verification at centres to eliminate the possibility of impersonation.

Examination venues will also be equipped with AI-enabled CCTV surveillance systems, allowing authorities to monitor activities in real time and identify any suspicious behaviour.

The NTA has strengthened the handling and storage of question papers by introducing encrypted digital processes, restricting access to printing and storage facilities, and enforcing stricter confidentiality norms for officials involved in the examination process.

Mobile signal jammers and enhanced frisking procedures will also be deployed at centres to prevent the use of electronic devices for unfair means.

Security arrangements have been expanded beyond examination centres as well. Police forces, district administrations and local authorities across the country have been instructed to work closely with NTA officials.

Additional security personnel will be deployed at storage locations, while transportation routes and distribution mechanisms will be subject to heightened monitoring and randomisation protocols.

Amid heightened attention surrounding the re-examination, the NTA has also issued a strong warning against misinformation. The agency recently stated that messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a leak, advance access, or sale of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper are "false, fraudulent and intended to mislead candidates."

The agency has said it is filing formal complaints with law enforcement and cybercrime authorities against those responsible for creating and spreading such content.

Officials believe that the combination of biometric checks, AI based surveillance, GPS tracking, signal jammers, tighter paper handling protocols, increased police oversight and IAF-assisted transportation will significantly strengthen the security framework around the examination.

The June 21 re-examination is expected to be one of the most closely monitored entrance tests in the country, with authorities hoping that the unprecedented security measures will restore confidence among lakhs of medical aspirants and ensure a fair, transparent and credible examination process.

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