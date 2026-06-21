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Home / India / NEET-UG 2026 re-exam today: NTA urges candidates to carry fresh admit card, reach centres early

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam today: NTA urges candidates to carry fresh admit card, reach centres early

The agency has specifically clarified that the admit card issued for the original examination held on May 3 will not be valid for the re-examination

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Students line up outside an exam centre for NEET-UG 2026 in Ludhiana on May 3. Tribune file
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a final advisory for candidates appearing in the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination being conducted on Sunday, urging students to carry the newly issued admit card and reach their examination centres well before the reporting deadline.

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In its latest update, the NTA reminded candidates that entry to examination centres will begin at 11 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter after 1.30 pm under any circumstances.

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The agency has specifically clarified that the admit card issued for the original examination held on May 3 will not be valid for the re-examination. Candidates must carry only the admit card issued for the June 21 examination.

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“If you have not yet downloaded your admit card, do it immediately,” the NTA said, adding that candidates need to download the fresh admit card only once and carefully read all instructions mentioned on it before appearing for the examination.

The agency said it has made extensive efforts to ensure that no candidate is left without the required document, reaching out through public notices, SMS, email and WhatsApp messages.

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Apart from the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo identity proof and two passport size photographs to the examination centre. The NTA has also advised students to avoid carrying prohibited items, stay hydrated, account for traffic delays and arrive early to ensure a hassle-free entry process.

Extending its best wishes to aspirants, the agency encouraged candidates to remain calm and confident on the day of the examination.

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading their admit cards or requiring assistance can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in. The admit card can be downloaded from the official NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in.

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