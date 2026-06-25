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Home / India / NEET-UG 2026 retest answer key out; challenge window open till June 28

NEET-UG 2026 retest answer key out; challenge window open till June 28

The provisional answer keys have been uploaded on the official NEET website, allowing candidates to review their responses and challenge any answer they believe is incorrect

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the answer key challenge window for candidates who appeared in the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21, while also announcing a separate process for students to submit their bank account details for fee refunds.

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The provisional answer keys have been uploaded on the official NEET website, allowing candidates to review their responses and challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The challenge facility will remain available from June 25 to June 28 (up to 11:50 PM).

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For lakhs of medical aspirants awaiting their results, the objection window provides an opportunity to seek corrections before the final answer key is prepared. Challenges submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts and, if found valid, necessary revisions will be incorporated into the final answer key.

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The NTA announcement states, "The Provisional Answer Keys for NEET (UG) 2026 (re-exam held on 21 June 2026) are now live at neet.nta.nic.in"

"If you feel any answer deserves a fresh look challenge it!"

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Candidates will be required to pay Rs 200 per question challenged, with the amount being refunded if the objection is accepted after expert review.

How candidates can challenge the answer key

  • To submit objections, candidates need to visit neet.nta.nic.in
  • Enter the Question Paper Series Code mentioned on their Test Booklet
  • Select the question(s) they wish to challenge
  • Upload supporting evidence from NCERT or other standard textbooks
  • Pay the prescribed fee and submit the challenge
  • NTA has advised candidates to carefully verify all details before submission, as no modifications will be allowed later.
  • Important: Submission is one-time, and review carefully before you pay!

Bank details submission window opens for fee refund

In a separate update, NTA has informed NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam candidates that they can now submit their bank account details for the processing of fee refunds.

Candidates have been asked to complete the process through the official NTA portal before June 30 to ensure a smooth and timely refund process. The agency has advised students to enter their banking information carefully to avoid delays in receiving refunds.

Result processing underway

NTA has also indicated that the review of answer key challenges is being carried out simultaneously with OMR evaluation to expedite the declaration of results.

"Expert review runs in parallel with OMR scanning, so that results can be declared at the earliest possible date."

Students requiring assistance can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

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