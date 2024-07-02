 NEET-UG exam row: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas on July 8 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • NEET-UG exam row: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas on July 8

NEET-UG exam row: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas on July 8

Hearing a plea on June 11, the top court had observed that sanctity of NEET-UG has been affected and sought responses from the Centre and NTA

NEET-UG exam row: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas on July 8

On June 20, the top court sought the responses of the Centre, the NTA and others on a slew of petitions, including those seeking the scrapping of the NEET-UG and a court-monitored probe. Representative image/File photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 2

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden NEET-UG, including those alleging irregularities in the examination held on May 5 and seeking a direction that it be held afresh.

According to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the apex court's website, the batch of 26 petitions would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates appeared in it.

Initially expected on June 14, the results were announced on June 4 due to an early completion of answer-sheet evaluation.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.

On June 11, hearing a plea seeking that the exam be held afresh on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices, the top court observed that the sanctity of the NEET-UG has been affected and sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on the petition.

It, however, refused to stay the counselling of the successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

On June 20, the top court sought the responses of the Centre, the NTA and others on a slew of petitions, including those seeking the scrapping of the NEET-UG and a court-monitored probe amid a mounting outrage over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the all-India medical entrance test.

Hearing separate pleas on the exam on June 18, the apex court said even if there was “0.001 per cent negligence” on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The Centre and the NTA had, on June 13, told the court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates.

They were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.

The NTA announced the revised rank list on Monday after issuing the results of the re-test held on June 23.

A total of 67 students had scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities in the examination held on May 5. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the NEET-UG reduced to 61 from 67 as the NTA announced the revised results on Monday.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

2
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

3
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

5
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

6
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

7
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

8
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

9
India

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

10
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Top News

Opposition upset as first time a non-Congress leader became PM for third term: Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet

'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: LoP Rahul Gandhi in his letter to Speaker Om Birla

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In his letter, Gandhi says ‘taking off from records my consi...

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

Congress opposes handing over of Sainik Schools to RSS

Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...


Cities

View All

Cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

Amritsar: Driver’s daughter among 7 held in Rs 3 cr dacoity case

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Delhi Congress

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Waterlogging after rain in Ludhiana: Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana railway station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank in Ludhiana

Borstal Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib