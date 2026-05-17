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Home / India / NEET UG ‘leak’: CBI conducts searches at Renukai Chemistry Classes in Maharashtra’s Latur

NEET UG ‘leak’: CBI conducts searches at Renukai Chemistry Classes in Maharashtra’s Latur

Sources say CBI suspects that some doctors from Latur had purchased the ‘leaked’ NEET examination paper

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PTI
Latur, Updated At : 11:02 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, conducted searches at the main office of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra’s Latur city on Sunday, sources said.

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CBI officials began the search at RCC in the city’s Shivnagar locality in the afternoon, and it was still under way till late evening, they said.

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The Central agency had questioned RCC founder Shivraj Motegaonkar for nearly eight hours on Friday at his residence, located in the same area.

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Sources said the CBI suspects that some doctors from Latur had purchased the “leaked” NEET examination paper.

A CBI team has been camping in Latur for the past four days.

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The federal agency has registered an FIR and formed teams to probe the alleged paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the exam held on May 3.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA (National Testing Agency) across the country.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held. It said the inputs were escalated to central agencies the following morning for “independent verification and necessary action”.

CBI has so far arrested many individuals from Maharashtra in connection with the case. It arrested Pune-based Biology lecturer Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, part of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) paper-setting committee, on Saturday after questioning her at its headquarters in Delhi.

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