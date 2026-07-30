DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / NEET (UG) re-test row: Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court dismisses petitions, imposes penalty on candidates who filed complaints based on tampered OMRs

NEET (UG) re-test row: Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court dismisses petitions, imposes penalty on candidates who filed complaints based on tampered OMRs

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:51 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed four Writ Petitions filed by NEET (UG) candidates who alleged tampering with their OMR sheets.

Advertisement

The court dismissed the petitions of two candidates on merit, after examining their original OMR sheets and hearing National Testing Agency’s (NTA) submissions. The remaining two petitioners withdrew their petitions.

Advertisement

All four candidates had earlier raised the same claim with the NTA and received a reply through the established OMR challenge process/ grievance before approaching the court. The court imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on each of the four petitioners to be paid to NTA.

Advertisement

One of the petitioners, Soham Gavte claimed that based on his OMR sheet and the official answer key, he should have secured 522 marks, but his scorecard showed only 95 marks. Hricha Prafull Deshpande of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Atharva Jagtap of Dhule district and Rahul had also alleged that the marks declared by the NTA did not match the scores they calculated after comparing their OMR sheets with the official answer key and had sought verification of their original answer sheets.

Sources said that the NTA had already cautioned candidates against false claims of OMR tampering through a circular on July 20. The NTA had said that digitally manipulated versions of the OMR answer sheets were in circulation.

Advertisement

The NTA conducted NEET (UG) on June 21 and the result was declared on July 16.  The agency said that it had individually emailed every registered candidate a scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets at the e-mail address given at the time of registration.

Post results, the NTA received several representations from candidates alleging that the OMR answer sheet uploaded against their roll number, or emailed to them, did not belong to them, or had been “interchanged” or showed a substantially lower number of answers than the candidate claimed to have made. Denying evaluation error the testing agency found that the images enclosed by them were not the OMR answer sheet issued by the agency.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts