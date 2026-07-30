NEET (UG) re-test row: Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court dismisses petitions, imposes penalty on candidates who filed complaints based on tampered OMRs

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed four Writ Petitions filed by NEET (UG) candidates who alleged tampering with their OMR sheets.

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The court dismissed the petitions of two candidates on merit, after examining their original OMR sheets and hearing National Testing Agency’s (NTA) submissions. The remaining two petitioners withdrew their petitions.

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All four candidates had earlier raised the same claim with the NTA and received a reply through the established OMR challenge process/ grievance before approaching the court. The court imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on each of the four petitioners to be paid to NTA.

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One of the petitioners, Soham Gavte claimed that based on his OMR sheet and the official answer key, he should have secured 522 marks, but his scorecard showed only 95 marks. Hricha Prafull Deshpande of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Atharva Jagtap of Dhule district and Rahul had also alleged that the marks declared by the NTA did not match the scores they calculated after comparing their OMR sheets with the official answer key and had sought verification of their original answer sheets.

Sources said that the NTA had already cautioned candidates against false claims of OMR tampering through a circular on July 20. The NTA had said that digitally manipulated versions of the OMR answer sheets were in circulation.

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The NTA conducted NEET (UG) on June 21 and the result was declared on July 16. The agency said that it had individually emailed every registered candidate a scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets at the e-mail address given at the time of registration.

Post results, the NTA received several representations from candidates alleging that the OMR answer sheet uploaded against their roll number, or emailed to them, did not belong to them, or had been “interchanged” or showed a substantially lower number of answers than the candidate claimed to have made. Denying evaluation error the testing agency found that the images enclosed by them were not the OMR answer sheet issued by the agency.