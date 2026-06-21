NEET-UG retest: Brief tension outside Ahmedabad centre over hijab, sacred thread

A brief commotion was reported outside a NEET-UG re-test centre in Ahmedabad on Sunday after some parents objected to the removal of ‘kanthi’ (Hindu sacred threads) during frisking, even as students wearing hijab were allowed inside, police said.

Advertisement

Two members of a Hindu organisation who allegedly created a disturbance outside the examination centre in the city’s Vastrapur area were taken to a police station and later released, officials said.

Advertisement

“The issue stemmed from a misunderstanding regarding the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) dress code rules for NEET candidates. The examination centre staff reportedly asked students to remove certain items, including Hindu sacred threads and other accessories, as part of the prescribed screening process,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayesh Brahmbhatt said.

Advertisement

He said some parents objected to Hindu students being asked to remove their sacred threads after female students wearing hijab were permitted to enter the examination centre.

Members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a Hindu organisation gathered outside the centre, leading to a brief escalation of tension. Police intervened and explained the NTA guidelines to both groups and parents.

Advertisement

“Two individuals associated with a Hindu organisation were brought to the police station after creating a disturbance near the examination venue. They were provided with an explanation of the situation and later released,” Brahmbhatt said.

He clarified that the two persons were neither detained nor arrested.

The ACP said the examination authorities were implementing dress code rules as prescribed by the NTA and that confusion among some parents regarding the rules had triggered the issue.

After police explained the guidelines to the parents concerned, the situation returned to normal and remained peaceful, he added.

In Ahmedabad, around 10,445 candidates are appearing for the re-test at 23 examination centres.

The examination is being conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with an additional 15 minutes added to the earlier schedule.

The NTA is conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-test after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak.