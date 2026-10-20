DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Neha Bora approaches HC against peace bond

Neha Bora approaches HC against peace bond

Activist questions the basis of the notice, contending that it did not identify any specific incident in which she breached public peace or establish an imminent threat warranting preventive action

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora during an interview in New Delhi. PTI file
Advertisement

All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a police notice requiring her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with a surety to maintain peace following her detention during a protest in the national capital last week.

Bora alleged that the proceedings were initiated to curb peaceful protests and suppress dissent, arguing that the authorities had failed to establish any grounds suggesting that her activities could lead to a breach of public peace.

Advertisement

The notice was issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on October 17 and served on Bora the following day. It directed her to appear before the magistrate on October 19 and execute the bond to maintain peace during the pendency of the inquiry.

Advertisement

The proceedings were initiated under Sections 126 and 130, read with Section 135(3), of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In her petition, Bora questioned the basis of the notice, contending that it did not identify any specific incident in which she breached public peace or establish an imminent threat warranting preventive action.

Advertisement

The notice reportedly refers to sloganeering at Mandi House, participation in protests near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders and allegations that she encouraged people to join a demonstration at Connaught Place.

Disputing these allegations, Bora maintained that she had called for a peaceful gathering at Mandi House on October 16, where she was detained by the police.

She alleged that following her detention, she was initially taken to an undisclosed location and subsequently kept at RK Puram police station overnight before being released around 6 am the next morning.

The petition argued that the preventive provisions of the BNSS could not be invoked merely because a person participated in demonstrations or raised slogans against the authorities. Bora also alleged that the action infringed upon her constitutional rights of freedom of speech, peaceful assembly and personal liberty.

The petition stated, “The impugned notice discloses no likelihood of a breach of the peace, which is the jurisdictional fact for Section 126 of the BNSS, as every allegation concerns peaceful protest, and proceedings under the Chapter are preventive and not punitive…. Further, no previous incident alleging breach of peace has been specifically alleged in the notice.”

Bora’s legal team has indicated that she would not sign the bond and that the magistrate would be informed of her decision. Further legal action would depend on the response of the SEM, the team said.

The Delhi High Court is currently closed for the Dasehra vacation and is scheduled to reopen on October 26. Her lawyers may seek an urgent hearing during the vacation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts