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Home / India / Neha Bora moves Delhi High Court against police notice

Neha Bora moves Delhi High Court against police notice

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 when she was on her way to participate in CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:03 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora during an interview in New Delhi. PTI file
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All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against a Delhi Police notice asking her to execute a bond before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) for “keeping peace”.

Bora is likely to seek an urgent hearing in the High Court, which shut this week for Dusshera vacations.

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The Delhi Police notice asked Bora to appear before the SEM on October 19 to execute a bond under Section 126 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

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Section 126 empowers the SEM to require a person to execute a bond for keeping the peace if there is credible information that he/she is likely to commit a breach of peace, disturb public tranquillity, or do a wrongful act that may cause such a disturbance.

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 when she was on her way to participate in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. She was released on October 17.

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