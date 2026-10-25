Neha refuses to sign peace bond, asked to file reply on show-cause notice by Oct 29

Neha Bora, AISA president, on Saturday reiterated that she would not furnish a peace bond sought by the Delhi Police, even as the preventive proceedings against her moved to the next stage with the police handing over documents supporting their case.

Bora appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg police station, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed her challenge to the police notice. Her lawyer was provided with the documents cited by the police to support their claim that there was a likelihood of a breach of peace. She has been given time until October 29 to file her response.

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“We don’t have any conditions. We are not going to sign the bond,” Bora said.

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Advocate Abhik Chimni, speaking to The Tribune, said, “The defence will examine the material before responding at the next hearing.”

“The High Court has dismissed the challenge to the show-cause notice. However, it has laid down important parameters, stating that all material relied upon to suggest a possible breach of peace must be provided to us. Today, we showed the High Court judgment to the SEM, who gave us all the documents. We will examine them before the next hearing,” Chimni added.

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“The court’s findings are important as they uphold the right of persons facing such proceedings to know the allegations against them and have a reasoned opportunity to reply,” he added.

Chimni and Bora described the court’s directions as “unprecedented”.

During the hearing, the SEM also asked Bora, “What do you know about Section 163 of the BNSS?” To this, she replied: “As far as I know, there should be no slogans or unlawful gatherings.”

Bora’s lawyer sought a week’s time to file a reply. However, the request was declined, with the SEM observing that “one week is too much time”.

Earlier, in public interactions and speeches, Bora had questioned the use of preventive proceedings against protesters, alleging that such action was being used to curb democratic dissent. She maintained that raising slogans or questioning institutions did not amount to a breach of peace.

The police notice, issued on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asked Bora to explain why she should not be required to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with one surety, to maintain peace during the inquiry.

Bora challenged the notice in the Delhi High Court, describing it as vague, factually incorrect and unsupported by any material indicating a possible breach of peace. She alleged that the proceedings were a “colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent in violation of Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b) and 21 of the Constitution”.

The proceedings relate to sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16, protests around Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS and allegations that Bora encouraged people to join a demonstration at Connaught Place. The police have also alleged that she hoisted the national flag without permission, while her lawyer argued that citizens do not require permission to do so.

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 while travelling to join the Cockroach Janata Party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place. She was released the following day.

Speaking at a press conference before the hearing, Bora said, “We do not have a problem signing a bond for maintaining peace. The question is: whose peace is this bond meant to protect? Is it the government’s peace?”

The hearing, scheduled to begin at 1 pm, was delayed following a protest outside the police station. A group led by retired ACP Rajinder Pathania submitted a complaint against the AISA president, alleging that her statements could create unrest.

Amid the commotion, the police provided security to Bora at her request. The hearing eventually commenced around 3 pm.

The proceedings stem from protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.