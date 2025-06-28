Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Parag Jain, widely known for his expertise in intelligence gathering and affairs related to India's neighbourhood, has been appointed as the new head of the country's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), officials said on Saturday.

Jain is a 1989-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre.

He will succeed Ravi Sinha, who completes his tenure on June 30.

Sinha is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Jain is currently heading the Aviation Research Centre, which played a vital role during ‘Operation Sindoor’ by collecting intelligence on the Pakistani armed forces.

Jain has previously served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, and has represented India in Canada and Sri Lanka.

He has also been posted in Jammu and Kashmir, where he played an important role in the Centre’s counter-terrorism strategy in the strife-torn Union Territory.