Nepal flash flood: 105 Indians among 384 travellers listed missing by tourism board in Rasuwa

At least 384 travellers, including 105 Indian nationals, have been listed as missing following a flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

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The preliminary list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals. Of the foreign travellers listed as missing, India accounts for the largest number, with 105 Indians, while 37 others have been identified as non-resident Indians (NRIs).

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The list also includes nationals of Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The nationalities of several other foreign travellers are yet to be confirmed.

The Nepal Tourism Board said the preliminary information was collected from 10 tourism and travel agencies. The board, Tourist Police and other tourism stakeholders are now working with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies to verify the whereabouts and safety of those listed.

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Agency-wise, the preliminary records show 92 travellers from Trekkers Society, 71 from Samrat Tours & Travels, 55 from Leaf Holiday, 52 from Himalayan Glacier, 31 from Kailash Journey, 27 from Fishtail Tours & Travels, 20 from Alpine Eco Trek, 17 from Kathmandu Holiday Tours & Travels, 12 from Richa Tours & Travels and seven from Explore Vacation.

The Tourism Board stressed that the list is preliminary and subject to verification, urging travellers and their families not to draw conclusions until the verification process is completed.

Tourists in the affected areas have been advised to remain calm, monitor official updates and follow safety instructions. Those needing emergency assistance can contact 1234 or 1144, or reach the Tourist Police at 9851289445. Travellers can also contact the nearest police or security authority, local administration, travel agency, guide or tour operator.