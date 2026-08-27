Nepal flash floods: 63 Indian nationals rescued from Trishuli-1 power project site

Sixty-three Indian nationals have been rescued from the Trishuli-1 power project site in Nepal in the wake of the devastating flash floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Thursday.

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According to officials, the rescued Indians are:

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Suresh Singh Rajput Sumit Kumar Khare Mukesh Kumar Sachin Kumar Jashmant Singh Chandan Tiwari Devan Kumar Shah Amrendra Kumar Yadav Om Prakash Yadav Sampat Kumar Neeraj Kumar Thakur Jay Hansda Sunil Kumar Singh Upendra Barnmal Rahul Kumar Gupta Neeraj Kumar Patel Sanover Alam Upendra Bhasin Yogesh Kumar Md Akram Alam Md Inzamamul Haque Abhishek Kumar Abhishek Yadav Mangal Singh Pankaj Kumar Shah Nilesh Kumar Ashutosh Mankopadhyay Lakshman Tiwari Ganguli Patel Indrajeet Kumar Gyan Singh Jay Krishna Nagesh Tallur Shahrukh Nipindra Mandal Saddam Hussain Raj Kumar Tiwari Alok Kumar Shah Arun Kumar Shah Satyendra Kumar Singh Bittu Kumar Adi Abed Basumatary KK Pandey Abhishek Tiwari Akash Pradeep Ranjan Kumar Pavan Lodhi Anil Vijay Prasad Narayan Bahadur Janmejay Singh Sunil Giri Roshan Kumar Vishamer Singh Suhail Mustafa Nilesh Pramod Gupta Jitendar Ram Nitesh Kumar Singh Nijauadin Kavi Kumar Rohit Verma

India on Thursday said it stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Nepal to help it deal with the crisis, as the toll from the flash floods rose to 362, including three in neighbouring Tibet, with rescuers racing against time to trace hundreds still missing, including many Indian nationals.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after a meeting with top officials and India's envoys to Kathmandu and Beijing, said New Delhi is making "urgent efforts" to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians stuck in the flood-hit areas.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that at least 290 Indians remained missing and around 200 others were stranded on the Chinese side following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, with New Delhi in constant contact with authorities in both nations to coordinate their rescue.

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A top official said the immediate priority of India is to trace and rescue the missing Indians as well as those stranded in the flood-hit areas.

At a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the missing Indians in Nepal included those working on hydropower projects and tourist groups from various states.