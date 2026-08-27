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Home / India / Nepal flash floods: 63 Indian nationals rescued from Trishuli-1 power project site

Nepal flash floods: 63 Indian nationals rescued from Trishuli-1 power project site

India says it stands ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ with Nepal to help it deal with the crisis

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:24 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A view of damaged houses at a residential area by mud-laden floodwaters following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi river, in Nuwakot on Thursday. (Nepal's TV Today/ANI Video Grab)
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Sixty-three Indian nationals have been rescued from the Trishuli-1 power project site in Nepal in the wake of the devastating flash floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Thursday.

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According to officials, the rescued Indians are:

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  1. Suresh Singh Rajput
  2. Sumit Kumar Khare
  3. Mukesh Kumar
  4. Sachin Kumar
  5. Jashmant Singh
  6. Chandan Tiwari
  7. Devan Kumar Shah
  8. Amrendra Kumar Yadav
  9. Om Prakash Yadav
  10. Sampat Kumar
  11. Neeraj Kumar Thakur
  12. Jay Hansda
  13. Sunil Kumar Singh
  14. Upendra Barnmal
  15. Rahul Kumar Gupta
  16. Neeraj Kumar Patel
  17. Sanover Alam
  18. Upendra Bhasin
  19. Yogesh Kumar
  20. Md Akram Alam
  21. Md Inzamamul Haque
  22. Abhishek Kumar
  23. Abhishek Yadav
  24. Mangal Singh
  25. Pankaj Kumar Shah
  26. Nilesh Kumar
  27. Ashutosh Mankopadhyay
  28. Lakshman Tiwari
  29. Ganguli Patel
  30. Indrajeet Kumar
  31. Gyan Singh
  32. Jay Krishna
  33. Nagesh Tallur
  34. Shahrukh
  35. Nipindra Mandal
  36. Saddam Hussain
  37. Raj Kumar Tiwari
  38. Alok Kumar Shah
  39. Arun Kumar Shah
  40. Satyendra Kumar Singh
  41. Bittu Kumar
  42. Adi Abed Basumatary
  43. KK Pandey
  44. Abhishek Tiwari
  45. Akash
  46. Pradeep
  47. Ranjan Kumar
  48. Pavan Lodhi
  49. Anil
  50. Vijay Prasad
  51. Narayan Bahadur
  52. Janmejay Singh
  53. Sunil Giri
  54. Roshan Kumar
  55. Vishamer Singh
  56. Suhail Mustafa
  57. Nilesh
  58. Pramod Gupta
  59. Jitendar Ram
  60. Nitesh Kumar Singh
  61. Nijauadin
  62. Kavi Kumar
  63. Rohit Verma

India on Thursday said it stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Nepal to help it deal with the crisis, as the toll from the flash floods rose to 362, including three in neighbouring Tibet, with rescuers racing against time to trace hundreds still missing, including many Indian nationals.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after a meeting with top officials and India's envoys to Kathmandu and Beijing, said New Delhi is making "urgent efforts" to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians stuck in the flood-hit areas.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that at least 290 Indians remained missing and around 200 others were stranded on the Chinese side following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, with New Delhi in constant contact with authorities in both nations to coordinate their rescue.

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A top official said the immediate priority of India is to trace and rescue the missing Indians as well as those stranded in the flood-hit areas.

At a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the missing Indians in Nepal included those working on hydropower projects and tourist groups from various states.

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