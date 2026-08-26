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Home / India / Nepal flash floods: Bihar on alert over possible rise in Gandak river's water level

Nepal flash floods: Bihar on alert over possible rise in Gandak river's water level

District administrations have been directed to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 05:13 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Bihar has been put on alert over the possibility of a sudden rise in the Gandak river’s water discharge following flash floods in several districts of neighbouring Nepal on Wednesday.

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According to a statement issued by the state government’s Disaster Management Department, a flash flood wave of up to around three metres could enter the Gandak river, prompting heightened vigilance in districts along its course.

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A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

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A high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit was held on Wednesday with district magistrates and senior police officials of the bordering districts, the statement said.

District authorities have been directed to complete all rescue and relief preparations and closely monitor the situation, it said.

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Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, besides other vulnerable districts such as Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

“Officials have been asked to monitor water levels of Gandak and other rivers, embankments, low-lying areas, bridges and other vulnerable locations and alert local communities in time. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will be sent to Gopalganj, while another will be kept on standby in Muzaffarpur,” said the statement.

Arrangements are also being made for deployment of an NDRF team in Bettiah. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has assured additional QRT support, if required, it said.

District administrations have been directed to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready.

The Water Resources Department has also been asked to closely monitor the Gandak barrage, canals, embankments and other water-related infrastructure.

Authorities urged people not to panic but remain alert, follow official advisories and avoid rumours. District administrations have also been directed to conduct daily media briefings and monitor social media to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The government said additional NDRF/SDRF teams, boats and other resources would be deployed as required.

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