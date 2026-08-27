Nepal floods: High alert in parts of UP; vulnerable rivers being monitored, rescue team ready

The administrations in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh have sounded a high alert and stepped up monitoring of the Gandak and other water bodies downstream of rivers in Nepal following the devastating flash floods in the neighbouring country that have killed at least 177 people and left thousands missing, including Indian tourists.

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The administration in UP, which shares its northern border with Nepal, said its focus remained on continuous river monitoring, alerting vulnerable villages and keeping relief and rescue teams ready for any possible flood situation.

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The Nepal floods triggered after an ice-rock landslide blocked a river near the Nepal-China border have affected several districts and left nearly 826 people missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management authorities. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said nearly 300 Indian tourists were among thousands reported missing.

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Nepal’s flash floods have caused extensive damage to bridges and roads and several major highways are blocked.

In Maharajganj, senior officials, including Additional District Magistrate Prashant Kumar, have been deployed in vulnerable riverine areas to monitor the water level and flow of the Gandak, Darjaniya, Tail Fall and other rivers and water channels receiving water from Nepal.

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Officials have been directed to remain on alert so that relief and rescue operations can be launched immediately in case of a sudden rise in water levels. Villages along riverbanks and low-lying areas are being closely monitored, with preparations made to evacuate residents if required.

Kumar said the administration was fully prepared and that water levels and river flows were being continuously monitored. He appealed to people to avoid going near rivers unnecessarily, follow official advisories and not pay heed to rumours.

In neighbouring Kushinagar district, the administration has also stepped up preparations amid rising water levels of Gandak, known locally as Narayani.

District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar, inspected vulnerable riverside villages and the Valmikinagar barrage and urged residents to remain alert and stay away from the river and low-lying areas.

The administration is particularly monitoring villages in sandy areas across the river, where large numbers of people and livestock live close to the river. Officials said arrangements were being made to move people to safer locations if the water level rises sharply.

The Valmikinagar barrage in Bihar has been under close watch, with all 36 gates opened. The discharge rose from about 1.04 lakh cusecs at 8 pm to 1.36 lakh cusecs at 9.30 pm and 1.42 lakh cusecs at 10 pm, according to the district administration.

Officials said river pressure was being observed at vulnerable stretches of the Narwa Jot AP embankment, including between 3 and 4 km, at the spur at 10.518 km and between 13 and 14.5 km.

An SDRF team has been deployed with rescue equipment and kept on alert.

Police personnel in Khadda, Hanumanganj, Tarayasu Jan and Sevarahi police station areas have also been alerted. Two platoons of PAC have been deployed, while two more have been sought.

The administration has directed officials to use loudspeakers to alert residents in vulnerable villages. Drinking water, mobile toilets and other essential facilities are also being arranged as a precaution.

Meanwhile, in Vrindavan, yajnas and prayers were held for the safety of people affected by the Nepal floods and for peace for those who lost their lives. The programme is scheduled to continue until the situation improves.