Nepal floods: Indian forensic team generates 1200 DNA profiles from 3000 samples

India has processed around 3000 DNA samples and generated more than 1200 DNA profiles as part of efforts to identify people who remain missing following the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said an Indian forensic team deployed in Nepal was working with Nepali authorities in several laboratories in Kathmandu to match DNA profiles and establish the identities of those reported missing.

Advertisement

“As I told you last time, we had given you a figure of 275 people who were missing Indian nationals. Over and above, there were several other people of the Indian diaspora, persons of Indian origin, who also are missing,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

The Indian team has been working on around 3000 samples and has so far been able to generate “over 1,200 DNA profiles”, he said.

“The work is going on and on the missing Indian nationals and missing persons, we await to hear from the Nepal authorities,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

The latest update comes as families of those missing continue to await information on their whereabouts following the floods and landslides in Nepal’s border areas.

India had earlier put the number of missing Indian nationals at 275, while several other persons of Indian origin were also reported missing. Indian forensic teams were subsequently deployed to assist Nepal in the identification process.

The DNA profiling exercise is being carried out in coordination with Nepali counterparts and is aimed at helping authorities establish the identities of unidentified victims and match them with samples provided by relatives.

New Delhi has maintained close coordination with Kathmandu on the rescue, relief and identification efforts and has deployed specialised teams to assist the Nepal authorities.