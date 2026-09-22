DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Nepal floods: Indian forensic team generates 1200 DNA profiles from 3000 samples

Nepal floods: Indian forensic team generates 1200 DNA profiles from 3000 samples

MEA says 275 Indian nationals were reported missing, along with several persons of Indian origin

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:33 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People carrying their belongings walk through Betrawati in Nuwakot district towards their village. Image credit/Reuters
Advertisement

India has processed around 3000 DNA samples and generated more than 1200 DNA profiles as part of efforts to identify people who remain missing following the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said an Indian forensic team deployed in Nepal was working with Nepali authorities in several laboratories in Kathmandu to match DNA profiles and establish the identities of those reported missing.

Advertisement

“As I told you last time, we had given you a figure of 275 people who were missing Indian nationals. Over and above, there were several other people of the Indian diaspora, persons of Indian origin, who also are missing,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

The Indian team has been working on around 3000 samples and has so far been able to generate “over 1,200 DNA profiles”, he said.

“The work is going on and on the missing Indian nationals and missing persons, we await to hear from the Nepal authorities,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

The latest update comes as families of those missing continue to await information on their whereabouts following the floods and landslides in Nepal’s border areas.

India had earlier put the number of missing Indian nationals at 275, while several other persons of Indian origin were also reported missing. Indian forensic teams were subsequently deployed to assist Nepal in the identification process.

The DNA profiling exercise is being carried out in coordination with Nepali counterparts and is aimed at helping authorities establish the identities of unidentified victims and match them with samples provided by relatives.

New Delhi has maintained close coordination with Kathmandu on the rescue, relief and identification efforts and has deployed specialised teams to assist the Nepal authorities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts