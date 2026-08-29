Nepal floods: Kharge appeals to centre, seeks urgent humanitarian aid

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure immediate and comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Nepal following devastating floods that have caused large-scale loss of life and property, while calling for intensified rescue efforts for Indians stranded or uncontactable in the neighbouring country.

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In separate letters to Modi and Shah, Kharge said India must stand firmly with the people of Nepal during the crisis and sought coordinated relief and rescue operations in consultation with the Nepal government.

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Kharge said reports indicated that more than 500 people had died and nearly 1,000 remained missing, leaving thousands in urgent need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential supplies. “I am deeply concerned about the devastating floods in Nepal, which have caused widespread loss of life and property,” Kharge said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

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He urged the government to ensure adequate humanitarian and relief assistance for the flood-affected population in coordination with the Government of Nepal.

The Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition also highlighted the situation of Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin stranded across different parts of Nepal because of the floods. Citing the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs, he said around 320 Indian nationals remained uncontactable and called for the rescue and evacuation operations to be intensified.

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“With around 320 Indian nationals still uncontactable, their safety and early return must be accorded the highest priority,” Kharge said.

In his letter to Shah, Kharge specifically urged the government to consider deploying teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) wherever required, in coordination with the Nepal government. He said the NDRF’s expertise and experience in responding to natural disasters could provide valuable assistance in rescue, evacuation and relief operations.

“The people of India share a deep and enduring bond with the people of Nepal. In this moment of profound suffering, India must stand firmly with our neighbours and extend every possible assistance,” Kharge said.

He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to treat the situation with “urgency and sensitivity” and take all necessary steps to support those affected by the floods.

Kharge said the scale of the disaster demanded an urgent humanitarian response and called for India to extend “all possible relief assistance” to Nepal.

“At this hour of immense suffering, India must stand firmly with the people of Nepal, including by deploying NDRF teams wherever required, in coordination with the Government of Nepal, to support rescue, evacuation and relief operations,” he said.

The Congress chief also stressed that the government must give priority to families in India anxiously awaiting information about relatives stranded or missing in Nepal.