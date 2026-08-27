MEA sets up 24x7 control room in Delhi to assist people affected by Nepal floods

In view of the flood situation in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs has set up a round-the-clock control room here to assist people.

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As the death toll from Nepal’s devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday, rescuers launched a race against time to trace hundreds still missing, including 288 Indian nationals.

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“We have set up a control room in the Ministry of External Affairs here, which will function round-the-clock. Details of the helpline and the control room telephone numbers are being put out on our X handle, and you should be getting them soon. Our embassies, both in Kathmandu and in Beijing, have also set up 24x7 helplines,” ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing here.

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Later, the MEA shared details of the control room in a statement.

“The control room can be contacted at +91 11 2308 8718 +91 11 2308 8719. For WhatsApp calls/messages: +91 9968291988. Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in,” it said.

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The emergency contact numbers of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu are (also on WhatsApp): +977 985 131 6807; +977 970 910 7500; and +977 981 032 6117.

Special Control Room in MEA for Nepal Floods Situation Details below ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/hKxz6iIJTP pic.twitter.com/3dr6sT7tt0 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 27, 2026

The massive flash floods originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects, affecting multiple districts.

India on Thursday said it stands “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Nepal to help it deal with the crisis as rescue operations gathered momentum in the Himalayan nation.

According to the MEA, Nepali authorities can be contacted at the following helpline numbers: