Nepal floods: PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, offers India’s full relief support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart, Balen Shah, and offered condolences over the loss of lives in the flash floods in Nepal.

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During the phone conversation, PM Modi offered all possible humanitarian and relief assistance to Nepal.

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Nearly 105 Indian tourists are reportedly missing following the flash floods. BBC Nepal reported that 19 bridges and around 40 km of roads have been washed away.

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The number of casualties is not yet known, but the extent of damage to roads and infrastructure is visible. At least 13 hydropower projects have been damaged, while several homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Border crossings with China have been closed. BBC Nepal also reported that both India and China have offered assistance.

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Meanwhile, Nepal has asked local and international NGOs to assist with rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Following the floods in Nepal, authorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been put on alert, as several major rivers originating in or flowing through Nepal — including Gandak (known as Narayani in Nepal) and Kosi — flow into Bihar.