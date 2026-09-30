Nepal floods spur 10-point plan to protect Himalayas

The action points emerged from a regional workshop organised by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) and the Embassy of Switzerland in Kathmandu from September 15 to 17.

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Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal at the United Nations General Assembly said the floods in Nepal had left more than 1,400 people dead, while around 6,000 remain unaccounted for.

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“About 10 per cent of those missing are nationals of 38 countries. Nepal has suffered economic losses of more than $5 billion, equivalent to nearly 15 per cent of its GDP,” Khanal said.

Pema Gyamtsho, Director General, ICIMOD, said a strengthened regional mechanism to help reduce future risks required collaboration across countries, disciplines and institutions.

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“We have had a number of wake-up calls, with the region seeing back-to-back mega-hazards. What is evident is that this is now a slap in the face and time is running out,” he said.

Preliminary scientific assessments indicate that an ice-rock avalanche triggered flood. ICIMOD found that across the Himalayas, glaciers are retreating which is increasing the need for science-based preparedness and long-term investment in resilience.

The latest action points call for redesigning early-warning triggers to account for sudden-onset hazards and improving lead times for communities. They also propose exploring “sacrificial infrastructure” that could absorb the impact of cascading hazards.

Other recommendations include creating an inventory of multi-hazard hotspots using satellite monitoring and impact-based forecasting; shifting trans-boundary cooperation from sharing raw data to providing decision-ready information; and conducting a regional assessment of disaster-response resources and capacities.

The plan also seeks improved communication protocols during disasters, and a technical working group drawing expertise from the Himalayan countries.

A shared data portal has also been proposed to break institutional data silos and improve coordination, adding recovery planning should be people-centred and use gender-disaggregated data for decisions on resettlement, livelihoods and economic and cultural recovery.

The final recommendation calls for phased recovery plans backed by short-, medium- and long-term financing for relief, rehabilitation and risk-informed reconstruction.

Murli Manohar Joshi flags ‘ill-conceived’ infra projects

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has also drawn attention to the allegedly “ill conceived” infrastructure projects in the Himalayas.

Joshi said various construction projects are collapsing due to natural calamities, and roads and other infrastructure were facing severe damage.

“Even in this situation, some governments are disregarding reports from scientists, geologists, earth scientists and experts in agriculture and biodiversity, and are implementing various travel programmes, tourism initiatives and ill-conceived development plans in the Himalayan region, which are rapidly depleting the Himalayas' extraordinary capacity,” he said.

Joshi, who has been critical of the Char Dham highway development project, highlighted that all states in the Himalayan foothills must consider formulating an integrated, holistic development plan for the entire Himalayan region.