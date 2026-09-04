Nepal intake on hold, but Gorkha legacy enters third generation as officer steps out from OTA

The recruitment of Gorkha soldiers from Nepal into the rank and file of the Indian Army remains in a limbo, but for officers the military legacy continues with a cadet of Nepali descent stepping out from the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, as a third generation soldier.

Officer Cadet Prashant Gurung, is set to be commissioned as a Lieutenant at the Passing Out Parade (POP), scheduled to be held at the OTA on September 5 for Short Service Commission (SSC) – 122 and SSC (Women) – 36 Courses.

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“It was a legacy woven into his upbringing. Raised amidst military discipline and surrounded by stories of courage and sacrifice, the path to the Indian Army felt less like a choice and more like a calling,” the Army Training Command said on the eve of the POP.

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His family's association with the Indian Army traces its roots to the proud tradition of Gorkha recruitment from Nepal, a legacy built on honour, loyalty and valour. His maternal grandfather, Honorary Captain Bhagat Bahadur (retd) of the Sixth Battalion of the Fifth Gorkha Rifles (6/5 GR), served with distinction and left behind a rich legacy through his service, operational experience and medals that stood as symbols of dedication to the Nation.

Prashant’s father, Havildar Bimal Gurung (retd), served for twenty-four years in 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force). His father's unwavering integrity, discipline and commitment to service instilled in him the values that would later define his own journey, the Army said.

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Raised in 1858, 5 GR is among the seven Gorkha regiments in the Indian Army having an overall strength of 39 battalions. While about 60 percent of the troops in these battalions comprise Nepal-domicile Gorkha, the officers are from all over India. Recruitment of troops from Nepal has been on hold since 2022 after Nepal objected to the terms and conditions of the Agnipath scheme under which intake into the Armed Forces is for a four year term, with just 25 percent being absorbed permanently.

A decisive influence came from a close family friend and mentor, Lt Col Raja Gurung, an alumnus of OTA and an officer of 4/5 GR (FF), whose military journey motivated him to pursue the same path. An interaction with the late General Bipin Rawat during his school days at Cambrian Hall, Dehradun, transformed his dream into a clear and determined goal.

The road was not easy. Prashant earned his recommendation at the SSB with his focus, dedication and determination, proving that perseverance and self-improvement triumph over adversity. “Today, Prashant Gurung carries forward a proud Gorkha legacy of courage, resilience, loyalty and unwavering service to the Nation,” the Army said.