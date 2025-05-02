Nepal launches diplomatic initiatives to probe death of another student at Odisha’s KIIT

Concerned about the safety of Nepalese students at KIIT in Odisha, the government of the neighbouring country on Friday initiated diplomatic efforts to ensure a high-level probe into the death of the 18-year-old girl studying here, a day after she was found hanging in the technology institute.

The body of the BTech computer science student, Prisa Sah, was recovered from her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident comes 74 days after Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute, died by suicide on February 16. There are around 1,000 Nepalese students in KIIT, according to officials.

The parents of Prisa Sah reached Bhubaneswar on Friday evening and said that their daughter was all right when they talked to her at about 3 PM on Thursday, but got sad news about her death at about 8 PM.

The parents were taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar where the student’s body is kept for postmortem examination.

“The postmortem will be done with consent of her parents,” Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said.

Keeping in view the concerns expressed from different quarters over back-to-back alleged suicides by two Nepalese female students in the private institute, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a fact-finding committee headed by Nageshwar Rao, Former VC of IGNOU, to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future.

The panel has been asked to submit its report within 10 days.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of a Nepalse student in Bhubaneswar.

The MEA said the Odisha government has extended “full support” to the family of the deceased and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by Odisha Police.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time. The government of India takes the safety, security and well-being of all international students very seriously. We remain in close contact with the Nepali authorities, the Odisha state government as well as KIIT management to ensure real-time communication and coordination in this matter,” the ministry said.

The Nepal Embassy took up the matter with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who assured them of safety and security of students from the Himalayan country.

The embassy also contacted officials of KIIT, a statement issued by the Nepal government said.

Taking to X, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said the death of Prisa Sah in her hostel room at KIIT “has left us deeply saddened.”

The minister said she prayed for the eternal peace of Prisa’s soul and expressed her condolences to her family.

“Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Embassy of Nepal in Delhi,” she added.

A statement issued by the Nepal Embassy said: “After receiving information, the embassy, upon direction from the Nepal government, contacted KIIT and asked them to ensure a proper investigation into the incident and safety of Nepalese students on the campus.”

The External Affairs Ministry of Nepal also demanded an “independent and unbiased” probe into the incident.

It urged the Nepal Embassy, India’s External Affairs Ministry, Odisha govt and KIIT to maintain continuous coordination and share all relevant information in this regard.

The Nepal embassy said it was in touch with Nepalese students, KIIT authorities and both the central and Odisha governments to coordinate efforts and ensure the safety of the country’s students.

While the Odisha government described the incident as unfortunate, the KIIT in a post on X said: “We deeply mourn the untimely demise of our beloved student, Ms Prisa Sah. Today, all senior functionaries of KIIT gathered, expressed their heartfelt condolences and stood in solidarity with her family, friends and the student community. May her soul rest in peace.” The police registered an unnatural death (UD) case in connection with the incident.

No suicide was found in the deceased student’s room, the police said.

Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said an investigation has already started and action will be taken after the preliminary investigation.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo in a post on X said, “Yesterday, another Nepalese girl student of Odisha’s KIIT died by suicide. In a similar incident last month (referring to Prakriti’s case), the NHRC investigated and issued its recommendations, pointing to procedural lapses in ensuring the safety of students.

“However, the University approached the Hon’ble Odisha High Court and the Court stayed the recommendations of the Commission. We are taking cognizance of the recent incident.”

The death of the Nepalese student in February had triggered protests after reports suggested that the victim was allegedly blackmailed, and she ended her life for not getting justice from the institute authorities. Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had also raised the issue at the diplomatic level.