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Home / India / Nepal mayhem: ISRO’s satellite images show extent of avalanche that caused floods

Nepal mayhem: ISRO’s satellite images show extent of avalanche that caused floods

A preliminary analysis by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Organisation (NRSC) shows a wide swath of changes in the surface of a glacier adjacent to the Trishuli river, close to the Nepal-Tibet border, from where the flood waters are believed to have originated

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:22 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The changes are clearly visible in the 'before and after' images shared by NRSC on the right side of the image where the glacier is located. The grey-coloured patch denoting the affected area is much larger in the 'after' image
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Satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reveal the extent of the avalanche or landslide that caused the devastating floods in Nepal on August 25.

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A preliminary analysis by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Organisation (NRSC) shows a wide swath of changes in the surface of a glacier adjacent to the Trishuli river, close to the Nepal-Tibet border, from where the flood waters are believed to have originated.

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The changes are clearly visible in the 'before and after' images shared by NRSC on the right side of the image where the glacier is located. The grey-coloured patch denoting the affected area is much larger in the 'after' image.

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The sequence of events listed by NRSC began with the triggering of an ice-rock avalanche or a landslide. This led to temporary river blockage followed by a sudden release of impounded water and debris.

This resulted in the sudden flash flood and heavy debris surge along the Trishuli river system causing rapid inundation, NRSC said. A detailed assessment is being undertaken by the space agency. The floods had caused extensive damage.

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The images of the avalanche were captured by ISRO on August 25 using the RESOURCESAT-2A, an Earth observation and remote sensing satellite launched in December 2016 by the PSLV-C36. It operates in an 817-km polar Sun-synchronous orbit to regularly map and monitor the Earth's natural resources.

The Trishuli River originates in Tibet from the merger of the Kyirong Tsangpo and Lende Khola. It is a major tributary of the Narayani River system in central Nepal and a popular site for white-water rafting. The waters of the rivers originating in Nepal ultimately flow down to the Indo-Gangetic plains.

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