Nepali man supplying Indian SIM cards to ISI held, police say Pak spy agency promised him US visa

A Nepali national, who was allegedly lured by Pakistan's ISI with the promise of a US visa and opportunities in journalism, has been arrested by the Delhi Police for supplying Indian SIM cards that were used by the spy agency for espionage activities, officials said on Tuesday.

Prabhat Chaurasiya (43), a native of Nepal's Birganj, was arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on August 28 following a tip-off, an officer said.

In exchange of the visa and job opportunity, he agreed to supply Indian SIM cards and gather information about sensitive defence establishments such as the DRDO and Army units, the officials said.

"Chaurasiya had procured at least 16 SIM cards of private telecom companies using Aadhaar credentials. He sent them to Nepal, from where the SIMs were smuggled further and handed over to ISI operatives," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said in a statement.

"Of these, 11 SIMs were found to be in active use on social media (WhatsApp) from Lahore, Bahawalpur and other places in Pakistan," he added.

The officer said the SIM cards were being operated by ISI handlers to contact Indian Army personnel and pursue espionage objectives through social media.

The recovery from Chaurasiya included digital devices with incriminating material and multiple SIM card envelopes, he said.

"Based on inputs from secret sources regarding misuse of Indian numbers by Pakistani handlers, a team mounted surveillance in Laxmi Nagar. Chaurasiya was apprehended from Vijay Block on August 28. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was lured by ISI operatives with the promise of a US visa and opportunities in journalism abroad," the DCP said.

According to police, Chaurasiya, a citizen of Nepal, pursued studies in Nepal and Bihar. He later obtained a BSc degree in Information Technology and a diploma in computer hardware and networking.

"Professionally, he worked in the pharmaceutical sector across Maharashtra and Delhi as a medical representative and area sales manager.

"In 2017, he floated a logistics company in Kathmandu, but it collapsed due to losses, pushing him into financial distress. In Kathmandu, he came in contact with ISI operatives through a Nepali intermediary in 2024. Out of desperation to settle abroad, he started supplying SIM cards and also agreed to attempt collection of defence-related information," DCP Kaushik said.

The police said a case has been registered under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Special Cell Police Station.

Further investigation is under way to identify Chaurasiya's associates, trace the courier network and apprehend the handlers involved.