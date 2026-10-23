Netanyahu invites Modi, Smit to light Israel’s I-Day torch

Netanyahu reiterated the invitation during a phone conversation with Modi as the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the need to restore peace and stability in West Asia.

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Machchhar, a flydubai captain, came into the spotlight after an alleged attack by his co-pilot aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30. The aircraft, travelling from Dubai to Israel, reportedly lost altitude sharply during the incident before making an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The episode is under investigation by the authorities concerned.

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According to reports, Machchhar was attacked inside the cockpit and sustained serious injuries. Despite being hurt, he managed to reach and open the cockpit door, enabling others to intervene. Other crew members and off-duty pilots helped bring the situation under control.

Netanyahu had first extended the invitation earlier this month, describing Machchhar as a hero of India, Israel and the wider world. He invited Modi to join the pilot in lighting the ceremonial flame, an honour traditionally associated with Israel’s Independence Day celebrations. The final selection of torch-lighters is, however, subject to Israel’s established process.

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In a post on X after Thursday’s conversation, Netanyahu said he had spoken to his “friend”, the Indian PM, and invited him to light the torch alongside the “brave Indian pilot”.

“Modi thanked me for the invitation and said on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together,” Netanyahu said, adding that Modi had praised the strong and longstanding ties between the two countries.

Modi, in his own account of the conversation, said the two leaders reviewed the sustained momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership. They also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and stressed the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region, he said.

The call comes as India and Israel continue to deepen cooperation across defence, security, agriculture, technology and innovation. Counter-terrorism and defence-industrial collaboration remain important elements of their strategic engagement.