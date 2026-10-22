Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a ceremonial torch at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations alongside Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was hailed for his courage after being seriously injured in a violent cockpit incident aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight.

The invitation was reiterated during a phone conversation between Netanyahu and Modi on Thursday, during which the two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the need to restore peace and stability in West Asia.

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Related copy: PM Modi receives call from Israel PM Netanyahu; discusses West Asia

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Machchhar, a flydubai captain, came into the spotlight following an alleged attack by his co-pilot aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30. The aircraft, which was travelling from Dubai to Israel, reportedly lost altitude sharply during the incident before making an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The incident is under investigation by the relevant authorities.

According to reports, Machchhar was attacked inside the cockpit and sustained serious injuries. Despite being hurt, he managed to reach and open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene. Other crew members and off-duty pilots travelling as passengers helped bring the situation under control. Their actions were credited with helping avert a potential disaster involving the passengers and crew.

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Netanyahu had first announced the invitation earlier this month, describing Machchhar as a hero of India, Israel and the wider world. He also invited Modi to join the pilot in lighting the ceremonial flame, an honour traditionally associated with Israel’s Independence Day celebrations. However, the final selection of torch-lighters is subject to Israel’s established process.

In a post on X following Thursday’s conversation, Netanyahu said he had spoken to his “friend”, the Indian Prime Minister, and invited him to light the torch alongside the “brave Indian pilot”.

“Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together,” Netanyahu said, adding that Modi had praised the strong and longstanding ties between the two countries.

In his own account of the conversation, Modi said the two leaders had reviewed the sustained momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership.

They also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and stressed the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region, he said.

The call comes as India and Israel continue to deepen cooperation in defence, security, agriculture, technology and innovation. Counterterrorism and defence-industrial collaboration remain important elements of their strategic engagement.