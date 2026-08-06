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Home / India / Netflix CEO meets PM Modi, says can’t wait to see what stories India will create next

Netflix CEO meets PM Modi, says can’t wait to see what stories India will create next

Sarandos has invited creative Indians to use the platform for storytelling

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/X/@NetflixIndia
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The vast potential of India’s storytelling capabilities came up for discussion when Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night.

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Sarandos has invited creative Indians to use the platform for storytelling and said he can't wait to see what India creates next.

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"Celebrating 10 years of Netflix in India! It was an honour for our Co-CEO Ted Sarandos to meet Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss their shared vision to take India’s media and entertainment industry global. To this effect, we unveiled the ‘Netflix India Storytelling Initiative’, an investment that will help nurture the next generation of India’s creative talent through skilling and education partnerships with IICT and NFDC. We can’t wait to see what India creates next," Netflix India stated.

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The prime minister said they discussed the immense potential of India’s media and entertainment sector.  "India has a rich tradition of storytelling and an extraordinary pool of creative talent, which can be leveraged to strengthen our nation’s position as a global hub for content creation," he said.

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