Netherlands may name new tulip variety after Indian personality

Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, on Sunday said her country will try to baptise a variety of tulip and give it the name of a popular Indian personality.

“India and Netherlands have long collaborated for tulip cultivation, something which symbolises our strong diplomatic and cultural ties. We would love to name a new variety of tulip after a popular Indian personality, be it the prime minister, president, a foreign affairs minister, or a Bollywood personality…the list is long,” Gerards told the media on the sidelines of an event at the Netherlands residence in the national capital.

Names of Narendra Modi, Droupadi Murmu, Amitabh Bachchan and others are in consideration, but the ambassador said there is no official confirmation yet on the matter.

A special yellow tulip named 'Maitri' (friendship) was baptised in 2022 to commemorate 75 years of India-Netherlands diplomatic relations.

India and the Netherlands collaborate heavily on tulip cultivation in Kashmir, with the region importing 15 lakh bulbs annually from the Netherlands for the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar. The Centre of Excellence in South Kashmir (Sangam), supported by the Dutch embassy, aims to indigenise bulb production and reduce import dependency.

Talking to The Tribune, Gerards said she will try to get Dutch cultivators of tulip bulbs for the tulip festival in India next year.

“We will try to get some Dutch producers of tulip bulbs to India to see if the flower can be cultivated in more places in the country. In fact, it is all about selecting the right variety suitable for the Indian climatic conditions. I am sure there will be more takers because cultivating tulips can also be economically viable,” she added.

Just as the lotus is deeply rooted in Indian culture, the tulip is an inseparable part of the Netherlands’ identity. More than just a seasonal bloom, it represents optimism and the fresh promise of spring.

Tulips originated in Central Asia and were embraced by the ottoman empire, introduced to Europe in the 16th century. Over the centuries, tulips became deeply embedded in Dutch cultural identity, evolving from ornamental garden flowers into national icons admired across the world.

Today, there are more than 3,000 officially registered tulip varieties, ranging from classic single-colour blooms to rare and dramatic forms.

Notably, a rare, vibrant yellow and red tulip has also been named after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2005 (Miss World) further highlighting the flower’s global cultural appeal.

“This festival is a celebration of the vibrant partnership between the Netherlands and India. The tulips in our garden symbolise the spirit of collaboration and shared growth that defines our relationship today. As we host the second edition of this festival, we are delighted to see it becoming an annual tradition that brings our communities closer, highlighting the warmth of Indo-Dutch ties,” the ambassador said.