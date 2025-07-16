New ‘Akash Prime’ missile tested for high-altitude deployment

After the success of the indigenous Akash missile during Operation Sindoor, its next version, capable of deployment in high altitudes of the Himalayas, was successfully tested on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Called ‘Akash Prime’, its navigation, flight path and accuracy have been fine-tuned for the Army’s needs to tackle air-borne threats from Pakistan or China.

Its maiden test was carried out at an altitude of 15,000 feet in Ladakh and was a success, sources said.

Advertisement

The trial was carried out by the Army Air Defence along with senior officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which has developed the system.

During the trial, the surface-to-air missile registered a direct hit against a fast-moving airborne target in the high altitude area in rarified atmosphere.

Advertisement

The need to develop the Akash Prime, specific for deployment in high-altitude areas, arose as the firing parameters and trajectory of the missile change when launched from high altitudes. The lack of oxygen pressure has to be factored in the trajectory the missile would take.

The Army already has the Akash missile in its arsenal that is used in the plains and was used with success during Operation Sindoor. The system thwarted aerial attacks by Pakistan military.

The Indian Air Force uses the Akash-NG (New Generation) that offers a significantly extended range (70-80 km).

The focus of the Akash Prime was on enhanced precision and operational capability in specific, difficult terrains and extreme cold weather conditions, while maintaining a range of 30-35 km, consistent with the existing Akash variant of the Army.

The Akash Prime is a medium-range surface-to-air missile designed to provide air defence against various aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, drones and cruise missiles.

Key improvements in the Akash Prime include an indigenous Radio Frequency seeker for improved accuracy. It has improved reliability for performance in low-temperature environment and is backed by a modified ground radar.

The Akash Prime will form the third and fourth regiments of the Akash air defence systems in the Army.