A new species of Begonia has been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, adding to the rich floral diversity of the northeastern state, officials said on Friday.

Named Begonia neelamorum, the new species was documented by researchers Dipankar Borah, Madhusudhan Khanal, Momang Taram and Neelam Gap.

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Their findings have been published in Taiwania, an international peer-reviewed journal.

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The researchers found the small, tuberous plant growing on steep, moist walls along the Keyi River at an elevation of around 1,000 metres, the study said.

The species has been named after the Neelam clan of the Nyishi community in recognition of the assistance extended by its members during the researchers' expedition.

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Locally, the plant is known as 'kobiirhopu baabrai'.

The plant has a single, sessile, light-green leaf and produces white male and female flowers.

It closely resembles Begonia prolifera but differs in several characteristics, including its glandular hairs, rounded stem, ovate leaves with double-serrated margins, inflorescence structure and shorter styles, the study said.

The species is currently known only from a limited area of around three square kilometres in Keyi Panyor district.

It has been provisionally classified as "Data Deficient" under International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) criteria, indicating that available information is inadequate for a fuller assessment of its conservation status.

With the latest addition, the number of Begonia species recorded from Northeast India has risen to 54.

The genus Begonia comprises around 2,200 accepted species, distributed mainly across tropical and subtropical regions worldwide.