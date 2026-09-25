DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / New Begonia species discovered in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor district

New Begonia species discovered in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor district

The plant has a single, sessile, light-green leaf and produces white male and female flowers

article_Author
PTI
Itanagar, Updated At : 02:22 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The species is currently known only from a limited area of around three square kilometres in Keyi Panyor district. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

A new species of Begonia has been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, adding to the rich floral diversity of the northeastern state, officials said on Friday.

Named Begonia neelamorum, the new species was documented by researchers Dipankar Borah, Madhusudhan Khanal, Momang Taram and Neelam Gap.

Advertisement

Their findings have been published in Taiwania, an international peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

The researchers found the small, tuberous plant growing on steep, moist walls along the Keyi River at an elevation of around 1,000 metres, the study said.

The species has been named after the Neelam clan of the Nyishi community in recognition of the assistance extended by its members during the researchers' expedition.

Advertisement

Locally, the plant is known as 'kobiirhopu baabrai'.

The plant has a single, sessile, light-green leaf and produces white male and female flowers.

It closely resembles Begonia prolifera but differs in several characteristics, including its glandular hairs, rounded stem, ovate leaves with double-serrated margins, inflorescence structure and shorter styles, the study said.

The species is currently known only from a limited area of around three square kilometres in Keyi Panyor district.

It has been provisionally classified as "Data Deficient" under International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) criteria, indicating that available information is inadequate for a fuller assessment of its conservation status.

With the latest addition, the number of Begonia species recorded from Northeast India has risen to 54.

The genus Begonia comprises around 2,200 accepted species, distributed mainly across tropical and subtropical regions worldwide.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts