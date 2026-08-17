New BJP team: Nabin drops all secretaries except Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil

BJP president Nitin Nabin has dropped all but one of the party’s incumbent national secretaries from his new team. Barring Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran and former Defence Minister AK Antony, all the BJP’s national secretaries are new.

Advertisement

Against 11 current secretaries, Nabin has named 16 new national secretaries.

Advertisement

Also read: BJP chief’s new team: Manpreet Badal, Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje in; Pradhan, Radha Mohan Agarwal names missing

Advertisement

He has also replaced the chiefs of all the party’s national cells and dropped Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya as president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Vanathi Srinivasan as chief of the Mahila Morcha.

In his new team, the BJP president has appointed Dr. Hemang Joshi of Gujarat as the new Yuva Morcha chief and Roop Kumari Choudhary of Chhattisgarh as the new head of the Mahila Morcha. Amarpal Maurya of Uttar Pradesh has been made the new OBC Morcha chief.

Advertisement

Bansilal Gurjar of Madhya Pradesh has been appointed the new Kisan Morcha chief, Shivesh Kumar Ram of Bihar as the new head of the BJP’s SC Morcha, and Dr. Mannalal Rawat of Rajasthan as the new ST Morcha chief.

Kunwar Basit Ali has been appointed the BJP’s new Minority Morcha chief, replacing Jamal Siddiqui. Ali hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP’s new national secretaries include Kavita Patidar of Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran of Kerala, Dr. Bhola Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Pradip Varma of Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel of Gujarat, Dr. Sandeep Pathak of Delhi, Phangnon Konyak of Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony of Kerala, Dr. M. Venkateshan of Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga of West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu of Bihar, Dr. Swadesh Singh of Delhi, Mriganka Deo Barman of Assam, Rohan Gupta of Gujarat and Jai Prakash of Delhi.