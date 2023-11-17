New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 17

New challenges are arising from the situation in West Asia, cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the virtual Second Global South Summit here on Friday.

“For global prosperity what we need is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’. But we see new challenges arising in West Asia. India had condemned the heinous attacks on Israel on October 7. We have stressed dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint. We have strongly condemned the killings of civilians in the Hamas-Israel conflict. After speaking to Palestine Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, we sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine,” said PM Modi in his first public remarks on the recent West Asia conflict.

This is the time, he counselled, when the Global South must in one voice speak for greater global good. In order to achieve the objective of ‘One earth, one family, one future’, he suggested 5 Cs – Consultation, Cooperation, Communication, Creativity and Capacity-building.

The PM also announced the inauguration on Friday of a Global South Centre for Excellence to promote development and knowledge sharing initiatives among developing countries. The PM recalled that he had made an announcement to this effect at the first virtual Voice of the Global South summit hosted by India.

India was also working on the proposal announced at the G20 summit to make available weather and climate monitoring to developing countries.

“After India took over the G20 Chair, we mentioned at the first Voice of the Global South Summit in January that India wanted to make it inclusive and human-centric, said the PM, while recounting the pro-global South initiatives taken at the New Delhi summit in September – permanent membership for the African Union, unanimity on major reforms in multilateral banks to provide sustainable finance to developing countries, a fresh action plan to reinvigorate the push towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and “unprecedented seriousness” on climate finance.

The PM also exhorted developing countries to join the Global fuel alliance and reiterated India’s plan to hold an Artificial Intelligence Global Partnership Summit next month. India will also share its capabilities in digital public infrastructure with the entire Global South, he added.

