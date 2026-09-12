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Home / India / New Delhi Declaration: BRICS criticises unilateral tariffs, sanctions; warns of trade disruption

New Delhi Declaration: BRICS criticises unilateral tariffs, sanctions; warns of trade disruption

Declaration comes amid growing tensions over the use of tariffs and sanctions as instruments of economic and foreign policy

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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In this image released on September 12, 2026, from left, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali pose for a group photograph amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. MEA via PTI
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BRICS countries have strongly criticised unilateral tariffs and economic sanctions, warning that such measures threaten global trade, disrupt supply chains and deepen economic disparities.

Also read: BRICS New Delhi Declaration backs greater Global South role, flags lack of women as UN chief

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The New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, voiced “serious concerns” over the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

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The grouping said the proliferation of trade restrictions, including indiscriminate tariff hikes and protectionism imposed in the name of environmental objectives, could further reduce global trade and create uncertainty for businesses and economies.

BRICS said it would work to make the WTO more responsive to trade disruptions and the needs of emerging markets and developing economies, while pushing for balanced and inclusive outcomes to strengthen the multilateral trading system.

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The declaration also condemned unilateral coercive measures, including economic and secondary sanctions, saying they were contrary to international law and had far-reaching consequences for populations in targeted countries.

Such measures, it said, disproportionately affect poor and vulnerable sections by undermining their rights to development, health and food security, while also deepening the digital divide and worsening environmental challenges.

BRICS called for the elimination of what it described as “unlawful measures”, saying they undermined international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

The grouping reiterated its opposition to unilateral coercive measures, including sanctions that have not been authorised by the UN Security Council.

The declaration comes amid growing tensions over the use of tariffs and sanctions as instruments of economic and foreign policy, with BRICS positioning itself in favour of a rules-based multilateral trading system.

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