New Delhi flags rise in pro-Khalistani activity in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

India conveyed its serious concerns over rising activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada at the 2+2 meeting today, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra while addressing the media.

“We have made our concerns very, very clear. We have core security concerns and I am sure you are all aware of a recent video that has surfaced from one such individual,” Kwatra said, adding the US side understood New Delhi’s concerns.

India had suspended visa services in Canada for a month as it feared for the safety of its diplomats after Khalistani separatists accused them of involvement in the Nijjar murder case.

