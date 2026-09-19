New Delhi rejects Pakistan’s charge over warship collision

New Delhi, September 18

India on Friday rejected Pakistan’s allegations over the collision between an Indian Navy warship and a Pakistani naval vessel in the North Arabian Sea, calling Islamabad’s response “usual prevarication”.

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The collision involving the INS Kolkata and the PNS Hunain took place on Tuesday evening, with both sides lodging protests over the incident. India had summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires on Wednesday, and protested against “unacceptable and unprofessional” conduct of the Pakistani vessel.

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Pakistan, in response, alleged the Indian warship carried out a “highly provocative and unacceptable action” in its Exclusive Economic Zone during the country’s SEASPARK-26 exercise.

“We have seen Pakistan’s response to the protest we had lodged. It is the usual prevarication that we expected. We reject the allegations and insinuations contained therein,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.