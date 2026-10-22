DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'Dawood Ibrahim lives in same country where Osama Bin Laden was killed': India 'corrects' UN report

'Dawood Ibrahim lives in same country where Osama Bin Laden was killed': India 'corrects' UN report

Flag 'glaring inaccuracies' in the report and cautions such incompetence causes tremendous harm to the world body

article_Author
PTI
United Nations, Updated At : 10:37 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India slams UN report on Dawood Ibrahim, points to country where Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was found and killed. File photos
Advertisement

New Delhi has strongly rejected a UN special rapporteur's description of gangster Dawood Ibrahim-led D-company as an "India-based" criminal group, flagging "glaring inaccuracies" in the report and cautioning that such incompetence causes tremendous harm to the world body.

First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Raghoo Puri, delivered the strong rebuttal on Wednesday in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, responding to a report by Ben Saul, the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms while Countering Terrorism.

Advertisement

"My delegation has been pointing out in other forums as well our serious concern at the unacceptable situation of the SR (Special Rapporteur) releasing reports with factual inaccuracies, while not being held accountable for them," Puri said.

Advertisement

He said this presents member states with a fait accompli, an unfortunate situation for an organisation already facing challenges to its legitimacy.

"It is in this context that we would like to point out some particularly glaring inaccuracies as far as my country is concerned," Puri said.

Advertisement

He underlined that the report by Saul said that in 2003, the Security Council listed the leader of one criminal group, "the India-based D-Company", for association with Al-Qaeda.

"Read in isolation, this line paints a very different picture from the actual reality," Puri said.

Strongly rejecting the description of D-Company as India-based, Puri said the criminal organisation and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, have been wanted in India in connection with terror attacks since 1993.

"This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons of listing under the 1267 sanctions regime," he said, referring to the UN Security Council's Al-Qaeda sanctions regime.

"Not mentioning this fact is regrettable, and such incompetence on part of special mandate holders does this organisation tremendous harm," Puri said.

"Let me correct it for the record. This individual fled India much before the 2003 listing, and it was during this period from outside our country that he was listed for being associated with Al Qaeda and with Osama bin Laden," he said.

Dawood Ibrahim remains a wanted criminal in India and according to the UN listing, he resides in the same country where Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was found and killed, Puri said, making a clear reference to Pakistan.

Bin Laden was killed by US Navy SEALs in a raid in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad in 2011.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts