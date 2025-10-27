New Delhi to host Asia-Pacific aircraft accident probe meet

India will host the Asia-Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting and workshop for the first time in New Delhi from October 28 to 31.
The annual APAC-AIG meeting brings together aircraft accident investigation authorities from ICAO member states across the Asia-Pacific region. This year, around 90 representatives from the region and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are expected to attend.
