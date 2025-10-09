New fitness norms to test all Army ranks, reflect in ACRs

The Army has introduced new fitness parameters, making physical tests mandatory for all ranks — Agniveer to General. These shall apply to the entire 13 lakh-strong force.

Sources said under the new framework — called the combined physical test (CPT) — the existing Battle Physical Efficiency Test (BPET) and the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) had been merged. The comprehensive assessment would reflect the evolving operational requirements of modern warfare.

A new grading system has been introduced with the parameters for completing the tests being graded as super excellent, excellent, good and satisfactory. The test scores will be included in the annual confidential reports (ACRs), affecting promotions and evaluations.

The test will be conducted twice a year and will be applicable to all personnel up to the age of 60 — Lieutenant General-rank officers, the senior-most after the Army Chief, retire at 60. The Army Chief serves till the age of 62.

At present, the BPET is conducted till 45 years of age while the PPT is conducted till 50 years of age.

The new rules will come into force on April 1, 2026. The preparatory work at each Army unit across the country will start on October 15.

The test parameters will vary for each age group. The test will be an age-based benchmark for a fair and inclusive assessment and will be rank-neutral and gender-neutral. Parameters of terrain and climate, where the test will be conducted, have been factored in. For units in high-altitude areas — 9000-ft plus — the parameters have been relaxed.

Among the age-variable tests, the soldiers will have to do a 3.2-km run, besides a specified number of push-ups and sit-ups. Younger soldiers will even need to display their ability to do vertical rope climbing.

A unit operational efficiency test has been introduced for the first time. This entails the entire unit carrying out route marches to foster collective physical endurance — needed in battle — and to ensure coordination.

The sources said the CPT aimed to establish a realistic, inclusive and standardised testing regime that recognised the diverse environmental conditions and demographics across the force. Despite increasing technological advancements, physical endurance, agility and mental resilience remained fundamental to combat readiness.

The new framework has been developed through an extensive study of data from previous assessments of the physical test. The Army Training Command and the Adjutant General’s Branch have given their inputs which have been benchmarked against “Khelo India” standards and those of foreign armies.