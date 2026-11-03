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Home / India / New IAF Chief Dixit makes 1st visit to forward base he once commanded

New IAF Chief Dixit makes 1st visit to forward base he once commanded

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. ANI
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The newly appointed Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Sunday made his first visit to a forward airbase on the western front with Pakistan to review its “operational readiness”. Air Chief Marshal Dixit visited the IAF base at Uttarlai, near Barmer, sources said.

Notably, Air Chief Marshal Dixit had commanded the base earlier in his career. The visit to Barmer came shortly after he delivered his first address in New Delhi after taking over as the 29th Chief of the Air Force.

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Meanwhile, the Air Chief Marshal called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

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